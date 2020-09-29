Distribution of free masks begins at fair price shops in Erode

Distribution of free masks to 7,19,508 lakh family cardholders comprising 40,87,588 members began at 1,132 fair price shops in the district on Tuesday.

As a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, the State government had, in June, announced distribution of two free reusable cloth masks per person, to cardholders across the State. Initially, the district received 1.50 lakh masks and later a few lakh more masks as distribution in fair price shops began.

The distribution in each taluk is as follows: Anthiyur 71,151 cardholders (4,21,196 masks), Bhavani 77,496 (4,50,422), Erode 1,61,052 (9,67,234), Gobichettipalayam 93,184 (5,03,866), Kodumudi 39,111 (2,06,524), Modakurichi 51,764 (2,86,948), Nambiyur 36,525 (2,02,298), Perundurai 89,649 (4,86,910), Sathyamangalam 80,638 (4,54,744) and Talavadi 18,938 cardholders (1,07,446 masks). Officials said cardholders were asked to maintain physical distance while waiting in front of ration shops.