Distribution of free food begins at Amma canteens

Distribution of food at free of cost in all the 20 Amma canteens in the district began here on Thursday.

Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, K.A. Sengottaiyan, inaugurated the distribution at the canteen at Marapalayam during which Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, MLAs K.V. Ramalingam (Erode West) and K.S. Thennarasu (Erode East) were present.

Corporation officials said that there are 11 canteens in the Corporation limits and the number of people depending on the canteens had gone up during the lockdown period. Around 16,000 to 18,000 consume food at the canteens every day during breakfast, lunch and dinner. They said that distribution of food at free of cost will be continued till the lockdown period. They said that they receive vegetables, rice and other ingredients as sponsors that were arranged by the MLAs.

Likewise canteens located at other municipalities in the district serve food at free of cost to the people by receiving sponsors. Since most of the hotels and eateries were closed, conservancy workers, workers involved in essential services, homeless people and other people depend on the canteens for food in the past 30 days.