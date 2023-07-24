HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Distribution of free dhotis and saris for Pongal will begin from January 2, 2024, says Minister

July 24, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi (right) and Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy (second right) inspecting the fabric produced from the newly inaugurated stenter machine at the Tamil Nadu Co-Operative Textile Processing Mill in Erode on Monday.

Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi (right) and Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy (second right) inspecting the fabric produced from the newly inaugurated stenter machine at the Tamil Nadu Co-Operative Textile Processing Mill in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi said here on Monday that distribution of free dhotis and saris through PDS outlets for Pongal festival would begin from January 2, 2024. 

Addressing media persons at Texvalley, in the presence of Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, the Minister said production orders would be issued to cooperative societies and distribution of yarn would commence from August 5. The production of free dhotis and saris would be completed as scheduled and distribution through ration shops would begin from January 2.

To a question on power looms producing the 11 notified items in the reserve list that must be produced only in handlooms, the Minister said that officials were carrying out frequent raids in powerlooms and weavers have been instructed not to violate the rules. 

The Ministers inaugurated a handloom mobile sales unit, stenter machine at the Tamil Nadu Co-Operative Textile Processing Mill at Ashokapuram, distributed welfare assistance to weavers and inaugurated a health camp for weavers. 

Dharmendra Pratab Yadav, Principal Secretary, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department; M. Vallalar, Commissioner, Commissionerate of Textiles; K. Vivekanandan, Commissioner, Commissionerate of Handlooms; MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan; District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, and Mayor S. Nagarathinam took part.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.