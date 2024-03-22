March 22, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Distribution of 12D forms to enable differently-abled voters and voters above 85 years of age to cast postal ballots have commenced here in the district.

Voters, who would be unable to cast their ballots in person are encouraged to avail postal ballot facility.

According to the administration, there are over 14,787 voters above 85 years of age and over 14,440 voters, differently-abled.

The respective constituency’s polling officers of the concerned booths shall handover the applications at the doorstep of the voters. The booth level polling officer shall visit the house twice in the event of the voter not available at the time of the visit.

Once the postal ballot is granted, on a designated day, a four-member committee will visit the house of the voter and in the presence of agents of recognised political parties, the ballot will be collected.

Collector and the District Election Officer K.M.Sarayu has urged public to provide the necessary support to the officials carrying out the election duty.

