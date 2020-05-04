Coimbatore

Distribution of essentials begins

Distribution of essential commodities free of cost for May to 6.84 lakh cardholders through 1,146 ration shops in the district began on Monday. Tokens were given on May 2 and 3. On Monday, people waited in queue at the shops to get the commodities. Markings were done to ensure personal distancing.

People in hill areas in Bargur and Kadambur, who did not have ration cards, urged the administration to supply essentials to them at the ration shops.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 4, 2020 10:59:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/distribution-of-essentials-begins/article31504755.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY