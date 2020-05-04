Distribution of essentials begins

Distribution of essential commodities free of cost for May to 6.84 lakh cardholders through 1,146 ration shops in the district began on Monday. Tokens were given on May 2 and 3. On Monday, people waited in queue at the shops to get the commodities. Markings were done to ensure personal distancing.
People in hill areas in Bargur and Kadambur, who did not have ration cards, urged the administration to supply essentials to them at the ration shops.
