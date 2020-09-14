Distribution of deworming tablets begins

Over 10 lakh children to be covered in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri

A deworming camp was flagged off by District Collector Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy here on Monday.

The camp, organised under the National Deworming Programme, is held from September 14 to 28 to cover those aged between 1 and 19. The deworming camp is organised once in every six months.

In Krishnagiri, the camp is expected to cover 5,20,012 children in three rounds. The first round will be held from September 14 to 19, second round from September 21 to 26, and finally those left out will be covered in the third round on September 28.

Anaemia

The camp entails the government giving Albendazole tablets for children in all primary health centres, and anganwadis. Worm infection is said to cause anaemia, malnutrition, impaired mental, and physical development, impinges on cognitive development and affects children’s participation in schools.

Dharmapuri

In Dharmapuri, the health department has proposed to cover about 5 lakh children this year.

Salem Staff Reporter adds

In Salem, Collector S.A. Raman launched the deworming camp at an anganwadi centre in Nainampatti on Monday.

According to a release, 11.11 lakh children in the district would be covered under the programme and 6,984 workers are involved in the exercise The tablets would be provided in three rounds from September 14 to 28. The Salem Corporation would be distributing deworming tablets to 3.20 lakh children from September 14 to 26 in its limits.

The deworming tablets would be distributed through 314 anganwadi centres and 16 primary health centres in Corporation limits and 457 workers are being involved in the exercise. Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh launched the programme in Salem Corporation limits at a PHC in NGGO Colony here.