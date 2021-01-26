Distribution of certificates, medals mark R-Day celebrations

Collector C. Kathiravan accepting the guard of honour in Erode on Tuesday.

ERODE/Salem

26 January 2021 23:56 IST

Erode District Collector C. Kathiravan unfurled the national flag at the V.O.C. Park Ground Stadium and accepted the guard of honour during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Mr. Kathiravan distributed certificates of appreciation to 137 government officials and frontline staff involved in fighting COVID-19 in the district. He also gave away medals to 60 police personnel. He visited the houses of freedom fighters and honoured them. Only government officials and staff were allowed to enter the stadium following COVID-19 safety protocols.

B. Murugesan, Principal District Judge, unfurled the flag on the court premises while Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan unfurled the Tri-colour at the Corporation office.

The celebrations were held at Kongu Engineering College, Sri Vasavi College (Self Finance Wing) and Sree Amman Arts and Science College.

In Salem, Collector S.A. Raman hoisted the national flag at the Mahatma Gandhi stadium and accepted the guard of honour. He distributed certificates of appreciation to 139 government officials and frontline staff and 121 police personnel. Mr. Raman also distributed cheque of ₹ 50,000 each to five schools for their performance in 2018-19.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran hoisted the flag at the Corporation office and distributed prizes to children of conservancy workers who scored high marks in board examinations. At the office of TNSTC, Salem Division, Managing Director R. Mohan hoisted the Tri-colour and distributed certificates of appreciation to 15 drivers and conductors and engineers for their performance.

Namakkal Collector K. Megraj hoisted the national flag at the district grounds and presented appreciation certificates to 152 government staff and police personnel.