January 12, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Indian Society of Gastroenterology recently presented the ‘Distinguished Clinician Award’ for 2022 to Chairman of V.G.M. Hospital Dr. V.G. Mohan Prasad, according to a release.

He was conferred with the title ‘Master of Gastroenterology’, one which 20 top Indian gastroenterologists had received so far, at Jaipur in Rajasthan on January 5 and 8, the release said.