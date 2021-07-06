Dist. Collectors review monsoon preparedness in Salem, Namakkal

Salem/Namakkal

06 July 2021 23:34 IST

District Collector S. Karmegham inspected the Selathampatti lake here on Tuesday and checked measures to prevent flooding in the nearby areas.

Mr.Karmegham visited the lake that had filled up in the recent rains. The outflow from the lake had inundated low-lying areas in the vicinity. The Collector discussed measures to prevent flooding during monsoon.

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P. Singh assessed the monsoon preparedness in the district. She instructed officials to prepare a list of high, medium and low risk places. Revenue officials were told to ensure functioning of telecommunication devices and the Highway officials were asked to keep ready equipment to clear trees.

Transport department officials were asked to maintain contacts of vehicles that could be used for rescuing the public from affected areas. Ms.Singh advised officials from the Public Works and Water Resources department to desilt water channels to ensure free flow of water.