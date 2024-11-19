 />
Dissolve Temple Protection Force, says former IG Ponn Manickavel

Published - November 19, 2024 06:25 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Former Inspector-General of Police of Idol Wing A.G. Ponn Manickavel demanded the dissolution of the Temple Protection Force here on Monday evening.

The former IG visited the Sugavaneswarar Temple in Salem and offered prayers on Monday. He told reporters the State government was using ₹429 crore from temple funds per year to pay the salary of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) officials. Both the DMK and AIADMK governments have allegedly spent ₹228 crore for auditing the accounts of temples.

The Temple Protection Force was constituted by enlisting retired police and army personnel. But 1,022 hundiyal thefts and 248 idol thefts were allegedly reported. From 2015-2018, ₹172 crore was spent on the Force, but they could not find the culprits. The Temple Protection Force and the HR and CE Department are not functional and hence, they should be dissolved, Mr. Manickavel added.

Published - November 19, 2024 06:25 pm IST

