Coimbatore

Disruption in water supply in Coimbatore

Water supply may be disrupted in Thudiyalur, Vellakinaru, Chinna Vedampatti, Saravanampatti, Vilankurichi and Kalapatti on January 3 following a breakage in the main supply in Selvapuram in Gudalur Town Panchayat, said a release from the Coimbatore Corporation.

As soon as the breakage was noticed on January 1, the Corporation began working on replacing the damaged 1500 mm concrete pipe with a mild steel pipeline of the same diameter. It hoped to complete the work by January 3 morning and restore supply thereafter, the Corporation said in the release.


