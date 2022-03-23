Disruption in water supply in Coimbatore city
: Coimbatore Corporation has said that there would be disruption in water supply in Maniakarampalayam – supply once in 14 days, Nanjundapuram – once in 13 days, Tatabad and Gandhipuram – 12 days, Singanallur, Peelamedu and Ondipudur – 13 days, Gandhipark, Selvapuram and Thudiyalur – 12 days, Kurichi – 11 days, Town Hall, Ramanathapuram and Kavundampalayam – 10 days and Vadavalli and Veerakeralam – 12 days.
This was because of maintenance work by Tangedco, fallen trees on transmission line and burst in Pilloor-Palladam supply line, the civic body said in a release and added that the disruption was only for a short term as effort was on to streamline the supply at the earliest.
