Disproportionate assets case registered against Salem Corporation employee

December 29, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - Salem

The Salem District Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a disproportionate assets case against a Salem Corporation staff member, and raided his residence on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

V. Tamil Mani (58), a resident of K.R. Thoppur in Salem City, is an Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) attached to the Suramangalam zonal office of Salem Corporation. The Salem DVAC received information that Tamil Mani bought various assets allegedly through money obtained by corrupt means, between 2011 and 2014. Based on the information, the DVAC investigated and found that Mr. Tamil Mani possessed properties that were worth 480% more than his earnings between 2011 and 2014. Following this, on December 27, the DVAC registered a case against Tamil Mani and his wife, E. Radha Mani (52) under Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and under Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code.

On December 28, DVAC officials, led by inspector Ravichandran, raided Tamil Mani’s residence at K.R. Thoppur. The officials collected property documents and a bank locker key. Sources said that after getting consent from a court, the bank locker will be opened.

