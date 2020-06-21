‘Dispose of masks, gloves in safe manner’

SALEM

21 June 2020 22:27 IST

The Salem Corporation advised the public to dispose of used masks and gloves in a safe manner as unsafe disposal could lead to spread of communicable diseases.

In a release, Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh advised the public not to discard used masks and gloves in the open or in dustbins and drains as it could clog drains and also lead to spread of diseases. The public should pack the used masks and gloves in paper and hand them over separately to sanitary workers visiting their houses for door-to-door waste collection. The waste collected was discarded through authorised agency, the Corporation officials said.

The Corporation also advised the public to use reusable cloth masks instead of disposable masks.

Advertising

Advertising