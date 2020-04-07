Disinfection tunnels inaugurated at four markets in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore Corporation, with help from sponsors, has set up disinfection tunnels at four vegetable markets.

A release from the civic body said that it had set up the tunnels in R.S. Puram farmers’ market, Sundarapuram farmers’ market, Ukkadam Bus Stand and Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand at ₹ 1.25 lakh. Minister S.P. Velumani inaugurated the tunnels on Tuesday in the presence of Collector K. Rajamani, a few MLAs and senior Corporation officials

The Corporation sources said that the tunnels measured 17 feet in length, five feet in width and seven feet in height with nozzles on the top, two sides and along the ground to spray disinfectant on a person. The nozzles along the ground was to cover the foot and footwear.

The Corporation had attached 500 litre tanks and pumps to each of the tunnels to spray the disinfectant. The tank would last for two days, was the Corporation estimate, the sources added.

The Corporation release said not only visitors to the markets, but the traders would also have to pass through the tunnel.

The release also said the Minister also inaugurated the operation to spray disinfectants in Gandhipark using 10 tractors.