Disinfection tunnels deactivated

On instructions from the Director of Public Health regarding installation of disinfection tunnels, the Coimbatore Corporation has deactivated all the tunnels it had installed in the last few days.
Sources said the civic body deactivated the tunnels at make-shift vegetable markets, farmers’ markets, its head office in Town Hall and a few other places.
The Corporation had installed two such tunnels at the Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand, where it had helped establish vegetable market, two more at the Ukkadam Bus Stand, and near the pathway leading to its workers’ colony in Ukkadam and V.H. Road.
The Corporation had also erected the tunnels at the farmers’ market in R.S. Puram, Vadavalli, Sundarapuram and a few other places.
