Disinfection tunnel set up at vegetable market

Visitors to the vegetable market that currently functions at the Corporation’s central bus stand premises have to pass through a disinfection tunnel that automatically sprays disinfectant on them.

After Section 144 was clamped in the district on March 24, the Nethaji Daily Vegetable Market was shifted from Panneerselvam Park to the bus stand premises and various precautionary measures were in place against COVID-19. Till now, farmers, wholesalers and the public, who visited the market, had to wash their hands with soap before entering the market. Now, people have to walk through the tunnel and disinfectant will be sprayed on them.

Designed and fabricated by the students and faculties of Kongu Engineering College, the steel disinfection tunnel project was supported by the district administration, Young Indians, Confederation of Indian Industry, Erode Chapter and Mobitech Wireless Solution, Erode. The machine has the capacity to spray 60 litre of disinfectant per hour and can run continuously for 16 hours. People have to raise their hands and disinfectant is sprayed on them automatically.

Collector C. Kathiravan, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, and MLA K.S. Thennarasu inaugurated the facility on Saturday.