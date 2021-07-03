Disinfection, repair measures carried out to resume business from Monday

Mahatma Gandhi stadium, parks to be reopened for morning walkers

The civic bodies and government departments have started repair and disinfection works here as the State government has offered relaxations for resuming operations from Monday.

The Salem Corporation is disinfecting Mahatma Gandhi stadium and parks under its limits to reopen these places for morning walkers. The Salem Corporation had set up a COVID-19 care centre at the stadium and closed it after daily cases reduced in the Corporation limits.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj said the stadium premises was being completely disinfected and the public would be permitted from Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Mr. Christuraj said besides the stadium, 17 upgraded parks under the civic body would also be opened up for the public. He added that cleaning and other maintenance works were being carried out in these parks.

The Salem division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation carried out repair and other maintenance works for buses to resume services from Monday.

Officials said over 800 buses under Dharmapuri division were already being operated based on requirement and over 1,000 buses under Salem division would be operated from Monday following COVID-19 safety protocols issued by the government.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department carried out disinfection works at temples under its control here.