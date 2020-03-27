Disinfection measures continue

After five patients, who were quarantined at Government Mohan Kumaramagalam Medical College Hospital here were tested positive for COVID-19, the Salem Corporation and Health officials here have intensified disinfection measures to prevent spread of the disease.

According to officials, 11 Indonesian nationals and their immediate contacts including a guide from Chennai and four from Salem have been quarantined at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital since March 22.

District Collector S.A. Raman in a release said they were a group of Islamic preachers and had visited five masjids here.

Mr. Raman has advised those who attended these events to contact the control room at the District Collector’s office in phone no.1077 or the control room at Deputy Director, Health Services in phone numbers 0427 –2450022, 0427 – 2450023, 0427 – 2450498 and inform their details at the earliest.

According to officials, they have identified over 130 persons who have come in contact with this group and home quarantine has been advised to them. Officials have stamped with indelible ink and stickers have been affixed on their households.

The Salem Corporation has also intensified cleanliness measures at places where the group has visited and other public gathering places. Disinfectants were sprayed twice at the masjid premises and in the neighbourhood.

Sanitary workers are also conducting disinfection using portable machines and its trucks here.

Sanitary workers are disinfecting premises of government offices, shops, ATMs, religious places and other public gathering places like vegetable markets here. Officials have also advised public to practice personal distancing.