Disinfection measures carried out at Kurumbapatti zoo

The forest department carried out out disinfection measures at Kurumbapatti zoological park to prevent COVID-19 disease.

Following State government order, the forest department prevented public from visiting the park and other tourist spots under its control to avoid public gathering.

District Forest Officer A. Periasamy said, “necessary precautions have been taken at the zoological park. The perimeters of the park has been disinfected with bleaching powder and and traditional disinfectants are used at animal enclosures. Turmeric powder is being sprayed outside the animal enclosures here.” He said that the staff numbers at the park have also been restricted and senior persons have been asked to go on leave.

He said that personal hygiene of staff are also ensured and hand washing space has been provided outside the park. R. Muralidharan, Forest Range Officer, said that currently only 30 persons, including animal keepers are on duty now.

He said that interaction between animal keeper and the animal has also been prevented to prevent the spread of the disease and three animal keepers aged above 50 years have been sent on leave.