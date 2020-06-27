Disinfection drive carried out at wholesale vegetable market

To prevent the wholesale vegetable market that temporarily functions at the Corporation Central Bus Stand from turning out to be a potential source for the spread of COVID-19, disinfection drive was carried out on Saturday.

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, over 800 shops in the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruits Market on R.K.V. Road was shifted to the bus stand from March 29 and continues to function there.

Since bus operations resumed, a temporary market with 400 shops was established at the V.O.C Park Grounds.

But, traders said that there are 800 shops in the present market and wanted the corporation to construct more shops. Hence, the corporation began constructing additional 200 shops and work is expected to be completed by June 30.

With positive cases reported in the corporation limits every day, the retail shops were not allowed to function on the bus stand premises while the wholesale market continue to function there.

With the houses of many traders located on Valayakarar Street, where positive cases were reported, the civic body had recently collected swab samples from 250 traders.

As a precautionary measure, the civic body closed the functioning of the market on Saturday and removed the dumped vegetable waste, cleaned the premises and sprayed disinfectants.

The process was completed and vegetables started arriving in the market in the evening.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that work is nearing completion to establish the shops at the grounds and the market is expected to function from July 1.