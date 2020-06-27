Disinfection drive carried out at wholesale vegetable market

To prevent the wholesale vegetable market that temporarily functions at the Corporation Central Bus Stand from turning out to be a potential source for the spread of COVID-19, disinfection drive was carried out on Saturday.
As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, over 800 shops in the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruits Market on R.K.V. Road was shifted to the bus stand from March 29 and continues to function there.
Since bus operations resumed, a temporary market with 400 shops was established at the V.O.C Park Grounds.
But, traders said that there are 800 shops in the present market and wanted the corporation to construct more shops. Hence, the corporation began constructing additional 200 shops and work is expected to be completed by June 30.
With positive cases reported in the corporation limits every day, the retail shops were not allowed to function on the bus stand premises while the wholesale market continue to function there.
With the houses of many traders located on Valayakarar Street, where positive cases were reported, the civic body had recently collected swab samples from 250 traders.
As a precautionary measure, the civic body closed the functioning of the market on Saturday and removed the dumped vegetable waste, cleaned the premises and sprayed disinfectants.
The process was completed and vegetables started arriving in the market in the evening.
Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that work is nearing completion to establish the shops at the grounds and the market is expected to function from July 1.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath