Disinfectants sprayed using paraglider in Valparai

In a novel attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a group of volunteers sprayed disinfectants aerially while paragliding in Valparai on Wednesday.

The initiative was carried out by members of Udumalpet’s VHF Repeater Club, an amateur/ham radio club based in Udumalpet, Tiruppur district. V. Uthamaraj, the programme coordinator for Valparai taluk, said that the volunteers received a no-objection certificate from the Tahsildar on Monday, conducted a trial session on Tuesday and started spraying disinfectants from Wednesday morning.

The pilots – Raja Gnana Prakasam, M. Sanjayraj, M. Mohanraj and J. Jaya Niranjan – took turns to spray the disinfectants over the residential areas using the paraglider, he said. “Each trip takes around 25 minutes,” he said, subject to flying conditions. The initiative was implemented in Valparai on Wednesday after it was implemented in Pollachi by the same team of pilots in March, Mr. Uthamaraj said. The spraying is done twice a day on mornings and evenings.

Mr. Prakasam explained that the pilots use a two-seater power paraglider, in which one of the seats was removed to accommodate a 35-litre-capacity tank filled with sodium hypochlorite solution. A 12 V DC motor is activated mid-air, which allows the liquid disinfected to be sprayed through the propeller. “It will be sprayed as micro-droplets from the tank,” he said.

According to Valparai Tahsildar S. Raja, the disinfectant is sprayed aerially only over residential areas, where movement of people are minimal due to the lockdown. “No skin irritation or any other side effects will be caused because of this initiative,” he claimed.

Pollachi Sub-Collector R. Vaithinathan said that this aerial spraying of disinfectant using paragliders was initiated in Pollachi as early as on March 20. “Distancing and disinfecting are the two Ds through which we can tackle COVID-19,” he said, adding that this initiative complements the existing precautionary measures taken by the district administration. Given the topography of Valparai, places which are not reachable for disinfection through roads are covered through these paragliders, he said. By seeing these paragliders spraying disinfectants, people “gain confidence” and also do not step outside their homes unnecessarily, Mr. Vaithinathan said.

In the whole of Pollachi sub-division comprising Pollachi, Anamalai, Valparai and Kinathukadavu taluks, only four active cases of COVID-19 are present and 17 patients have recovered as of Wednesday, the Sub-Collector noted.