DISHA meeting discusses progress of central schemes in Chennai

September 23, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ongoing work on schemes of the Central government must be expedited, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran stressed at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at the Ripon Buildings in Chennai on Saturday.

In this periodical session, the MP reviewed the progress of work undertaken by the 17 departments in the administration under the Collectorate of Chennai. As per sources, grievances on water supply and storm-water drains were putforth at the meeting by several representatives.

In this meeting, South Chennai MP Thamilachi Thangapandian, North Chennai MP V. Kalanidhi, Mayor R. Priya, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation J. Radhakrishnan, Member Secretary of the Committee and Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, members, councillors and government officials of many sectors, including Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Tamil Nadu Electricity Generation and Distribution Corporation, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, District Social Welfare Department, and the Integrated Child Development Services department were present.

