Discussion on scope of logistics sector in Coimbatore

09 February 2022 22:26 IST

The second panel discussion as part of G Square presents “Coimbatore Unlimited, Collaborate, Co-Create, and Celebrate” powered by The Hindu will be held on February 11 on the topic “Coimbatore Bypass Road : the Emerging Logistics Hub”.

The first panel discussion was held on January 21.

With the logistics sector gaining momentum in Coimbatore, the discussion on February 11 will focus on development of the logistics sector here, especially in and around Coimbatore bypass. The event will be moderated by K. Ilango, Managing Director of RSM Autokast and CODISSIA Industrial Park. The panellists will be: K. Sukumar, Chief Executive Officer of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, India, P. Shanmugam, Chairman and Managing Director of Shaan’s Cargo, and J. Sathish, special invitee to governing council of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore.

The programme at Taj Vivanta, Coimbatore, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be held in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols. To participate, dial 7708820542. News 18 Tamil Nadu is the TV partner.