Discussion on growth and potential for education sector in Coimbatore

July 24, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

Experts in the education sector will gather on July 26 at Vivanta by Taj, Coimbatore, to discuss the education sector’s growth and scope in Coimbatore.

Organised as part of G Square’s Coimbatore Unlimited 2.0 powered by The Hindu series, the panel discussion on Wednesday will be on “Coimbatore’s Education Landscape Getting Bigger and Better.” Two discussions were held in the recent weeks as part of the series on the network on Highways roads in Coimbatore and retirement communities.

This week, the panelists will also discuss the infrastructure opportunities at Kovaipudur for the education sector.

The discussion, which will start at 6 p.m., will be moderated by R. Nandagopal, former Director of PSG Institute of Management, Coimbatore. The panelists will be N.R. Alamelu, Principal of Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, Coimbatore, P. Krishna Kumar, CEO and Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and J. Saravana Kumar, Coimbatore Zonal Head, G Square.

Puthiyathalaimurai is the TV partner. Entry by invitation only. To register, visit, bit.ly/CBEUNLIMITED or scan the QR code.

