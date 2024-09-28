Discipline yourself to clear civil services exams, aspirants told

A Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants’ meet was organised by The Hindu in association with the Shankar IAS Academy at Muthayammal Engineering College in Rasipuram here on Saturday.

L. Gokula Krishnan, faculty for development administration at Shankar IAS Academy, said that apart from placements in colleges, there were many opportunities for students.

Only a small number of candidates from Tamil Nadu are appearing for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams, due to lack of awareness. There are many jobs, but only civil servants are capable of changing the lives of people. It is a myth that only people who prepare in Delhi or who come from well-known campuses will clear the exams. Even people who failed SSLC exams had later cleared the UPSC exams. Discipline yourself to clear civil services exams, Mr. Gokula Krishnan said.

Every year around 1,000 vacancies are announced by the UPSC. Around 10 lakh candidates apply for the exams. Around three to four lakh candidates appear for the exam. But only around 15,000 candidates prepare for the exams sincerely and with proper guidance. In that, 1,000 candidates will clear the exams, he added.

K. Arul Kumar, branch head of Shankar IAS Academy, Namakkal, interacted with the aspirants and cleared their doubts.

Special publications worth ₹33,000 from The Hindu Group, sponsored by the Shankar IAS Academy, was donated to the college library.

Muthayammal Engineering College principals M. Madheswaran and P. Venugopal also spoke at the event.