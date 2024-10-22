Discharge stopped in LBP canal

With rains continuing in Erode district, water discharge from the Bhavanisagar Dam into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal was stopped at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

An official at the Water Resources Department said the dam’s water level stood at 89.66 feet, as against its full reservoir level of 105 feet. The inflow was 2,093 cusecs, and due to rain, discharge was stopped in LBP canal, Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals, and River Bhavani. The storage was 21.36 tmc ft, against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. Based on the rain, discharge of water into canals will begin, the official added.