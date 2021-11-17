Discharge stepped up to 45,000 cusecs in Mettur

Surplus water from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur being discharged in Salem on Wednesday.

SALEM

17 November 2021 23:21 IST

Following increase in inflow at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, the discharge was stepped up from 40,000 cusecs to 45,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

The water level at the reservoir continues to be at 119 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet while the discharge was maintained at 20,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 120.10 feet against the full reservoir level while the storage was 93.63 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) against the capacity of 93.47 tmcft.

About 22,000 cusecs is discharged through power houses while 23,000 cusecs is discharged through 16-vent Ellis Saddle surplus channel.

Also, 500 cusecs is discharged through East-West canal. Rainfall recorded in the area was 59.40 mm. Public Works Department officials said that the discharge was increased at 10.15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the water level at the Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 103.84 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 3,968 cusecs while the discharge was 2,000 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and 100 cusecs into the River Bhavani for drinking water purposes. The storage was 31.82 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc. Rainfall recorded in the area was 18.2 mm.