Discharge reduced at Bhavanisagar dam

ERODE

19 November 2021 23:25 IST

Following drop in inflow at the Bhavanisagar dam during the day, discharge was reduced from 11,600 cusecs in the morning to 1,800 cusecs on Friday evening.

At 4 a.m., the inflow into the reservoir was 1,826 cusecs while the discharge was 1,800 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The water level stood at 103.84 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet in the evening. The discharge into River Bhavani, Kalingarayan canal and Arakankottai-Thadapalli canals was stopped. The storage was 31.82 tmc ft against the total capacity of 32.800 tmc ft.

Advertising

Advertising

Public Works Department officials said that the inflow that was 8,338 cusecs at 8 a.m. in the day dropped to less than 2,000 cusecs in the afternoon and dropped further to 1,800 cusecs in the evening. “Since there is no rainfall in the catchment areas, inflow has dropped”, they added.

Meanwhile, officials continue to monitor River Cauvery as the discharge from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was increased from 55,000 cusecs to 60,000 cusecs. Using the public address systems and tom-toms, people living along the river at Nerinjipettai, Bhavani and Karungalpalayam were cautioned against entering the river.