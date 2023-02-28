ADVERTISEMENT

Discharge of water into LBP canal stopped

February 28, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The discharge of water from Bhavanisagar dam into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal for irrigation was stopped here on Tuesday.

Water was released for the second crop season from January 21 to May in the LBP main canal with “even and odd number sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut area to benefit 1,03,500 acres in the Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts.

Cultivation activities were being carried out in Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Perundurai, Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi blocks in Erode district and Kangayam block in Tiruppur district and Aravakurichi block in Karur district.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said water was released from January 21 to February 6 and from February 14 to 28. The release of 2,200 cusecs was reduced in a phased manner and was stopped completely on Tuesday. The officials said water would be released again from March 8 to 21, March 29 to April 10 and from April 18 to 30.

At 4 p.m., the water level in the dam stood at 94.32 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The inflow was 959 cusecs while the discharge was 800 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 150 cusecs into River Bhavani. The storage was 24.51 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.800 tmc ft.

