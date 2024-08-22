Discharge of water into LBP canal resumes

Discharge of water from Bhavanisagar dam into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal resumed on Thursday after works were completed to plug a breach in a tunnel that passes below the canal at Nallampatti village, near Thingalur, in Perundurai block.

After water was released for irrigation in the canal on August 15, breach was reported on August 19 and the discharge into the canal was stopped. Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) carried out works round the clock for two consecutive days and the breach was plugged on Wednesday evening. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, who inspected the works, said works were completed on a war-footing and water would be released from Thursday.

A WRD official said the discharge into the canal at 6 a.m. was 500 cusecs and the discharge would be stepped up further. Water was released for 120 days with ‘odd number’ sluice gates and ‘even number’ sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut areas to benefit 1,03,500 acres in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts. Water would be released for irrigation till December 12, 2024.