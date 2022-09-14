Discharge of surplus water from Mettur maintained at 50,000 cusecs

The Hindu Bureau SALEM
September 14, 2022 15:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mettur dam in Salem district | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

ADVERTISEMENT

The discharge of surplus water from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery is maintained at 50,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that at 8 a.m. the inflow stood at 50,000 cusecs and the same quantum was discharged into the river.

Meanwhile, the total discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir in Erode into the River Bhavani and canals stood at 8,500 cusecs.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At 11 a.m., the inflow was 8,500 cusecs while the discharge was 5,950 into the river, 2,150 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal and 400 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
rivers and waterfalls
Salem
Coimbatore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app