Discharge of surplus water from Mettur maintained at 50,000 cusecs

Mettur dam in Salem district | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The discharge of surplus water from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery is maintained at 50,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that at 8 a.m. the inflow stood at 50,000 cusecs and the same quantum was discharged into the river.

Meanwhile, the total discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir in Erode into the River Bhavani and canals stood at 8,500 cusecs.

At 11 a.m., the inflow was 8,500 cusecs while the discharge was 5,950 into the river, 2,150 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal and 400 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals.