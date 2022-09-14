Coimbatore

Discharge of surplus water from Mettur maintained at 50,000 cusecs

Mettur dam in Salem district

Mettur dam in Salem district | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The discharge of surplus water from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery is maintained at 50,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that at 8 a.m. the inflow stood at 50,000 cusecs and the same quantum was discharged into the river.

Meanwhile, the total discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir in Erode into the River Bhavani and canals stood at 8,500 cusecs.

At 11 a.m., the inflow was 8,500 cusecs while the discharge was 5,950 into the river, 2,150 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal and 400 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
rivers and waterfalls
Salem
Coimbatore
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2022 3:58:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/discharge-of-surplus-water-from-mettur-maintained-at-50000-cusecs/article65889181.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY