ADVERTISEMENT

Discharge of surplus water from Mettur dam increased to 1.25 lakh cusecs

Published - July 31, 2024 12:31 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

People are viewing the release of surplus water from the Stanley Reservoir into the River Cauvery through the Ellis Saddle surplus gates after the dam reached its maximum capacity of 120 feet of water level in Mettur in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on July 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The discharge from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was increased to 1.25 lakh cusecs at 8 a.m. in Salem on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inflow that was 82,000 cusecs at 4 a.m. increased to 1,25,500 cusecs at 8 a.m. and the entire inflow was discharged into River Cauvery. While 1.25 lakh cusecs was discharged into the river, 500 cusecs was discharged into the East-West canal. The water level continues to be at its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet while the storage was also maintained at its total capacity of 93.47 tmc ft.

An official at the Water Resources Department (WRD) said the Collectors of Salem, Erode, Namakkal and delta districts were asked to take precautionary measures as the discharge may be increased further based on the inflow. The WRD has issued a flood warning message that the discharge could be stepped up to 1.75 lakh cusecs at any moment and asked people living on the banks of the river and low lying areas to move to safer places.

At Bhavani in Erode, people started to move to relief camps from Tuesday night while revenue officials said more people would be shifted to camps as the inflow of 1.25 lakh cusecs would be realised in the river by afternoon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US