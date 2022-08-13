Discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir reduced

Staff Reporter
August 13, 2022 18:04 IST

The discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir into River Bhavani and canals was reduced from 15,000 cusecs in the morning to 10,000 cusecs in the evening on Saturday.

At 3 p.m., the inflow was 10,400 cusecs and the discharge was 1,500 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal, 400 cusecs into Kalingarayan canal, 500 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 7,600 cusecs into River Bhavani. The storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that rain has reduced in the catchment areas of the reservoir and hence there is a significant drop in the inflow. “The discharge into the river would be reduced further based on the drop in inflow”, they added.

