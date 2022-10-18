Discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir increased

With the inflow into Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani dam continues to be over 5,000 cusecs, the discharge of surplus water was increased from 3,200 cusecs on Tuesday morning to 5,000 cusecs in the afternoon.

At 2 p.m., the discharge was 1,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal and 3,700 cusecs into River Bhavani. The water level stood at 102 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet while the storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that with rain continuing in the catchment areas of the reservoir, the average inflow that was 3,000 cusecs in the last two days, increased in the morning.

An official at the Water Resources Department said that as per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored in the dam every month is specified: 100 feet in June and July, 102 feet from August to October and 105 feet in November and December. “Hence, the water level is maintained at 102 feet and the surplus water was discharged”, the official added.