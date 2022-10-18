Discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir increased

The Hindu Bureau
October 18, 2022 17:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

With the inflow into Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani dam continues to be over 5,000 cusecs, the discharge of surplus water was increased from 3,200 cusecs on Tuesday morning to 5,000 cusecs in the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 2 p.m., the discharge was 1,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal and 3,700 cusecs into River Bhavani. The water level stood at 102 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet while the storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that with rain continuing in the catchment areas of the reservoir, the average inflow that was 3,000 cusecs in the last two days, increased in the morning.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

An official at the Water Resources Department said that as per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored in the dam every month is specified: 100 feet in June and July, 102 feet from August to October and 105 feet in November and December. “Hence, the water level is maintained at 102 feet and the surplus water was discharged”, the official added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app