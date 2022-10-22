Discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir increased to 4,100 cusecs

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 22, 2022 17:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani dam into River Bhavani was increased to 4,100 cusecs here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 2 p.m., the inflow stood at 4,600 cusecs while the total discharge stood at 4,500 cusecs, including 400 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal. The water level was maintained at 102 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet. The storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. Rainfall recorded in the area was 12.6 mm.

An official at the Water Resources Department said that as per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored for the month of October was 102 feet and hence the entire quantum of inflow was discharged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, tourists were banned from bathing at Kodiveri anicut for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app