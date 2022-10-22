Discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir increased to 4,100 cusecs

The discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani dam into River Bhavani was increased to 4,100 cusecs here on Saturday.

At 2 p.m., the inflow stood at 4,600 cusecs while the total discharge stood at 4,500 cusecs, including 400 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal. The water level was maintained at 102 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet. The storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. Rainfall recorded in the area was 12.6 mm.

An official at the Water Resources Department said that as per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored for the month of October was 102 feet and hence the entire quantum of inflow was discharged.

Meanwhile, tourists were banned from bathing at Kodiveri anicut for the second consecutive day on Saturday.