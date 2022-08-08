Discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir stepped up

The Hindu Bureau August 08, 2022 15:01 IST

Bhavanisagar reservoir | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

With rains continuing in the catchment areas of Bhavanisagar reservoir and inflow on the rise, the discharge of surplus water into River Bhavani, that was 12,500 cusecs on Monday morning was increased to 20,000 cusecs in the afternoon. At 1 a.m., the inflow was 20,300 cusecs while the water level was maintained at 102 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. An official at the Water Resources Department said that 540 mm rainfall was recorded in areas that contribute to River Bhavani while 587 mm rainfall was recorded in areas that contribute to Moyar River. “The Bhavanisagar reservoir is fed by these two rivers leading to increase in inflow”, the official said. The discharge from Pilloor into River Bhavani was 21,000 cusecs and the inflow is expected to go up during the day. People living along the river were asked to remain cautious as the discharge would go up based on the inflow. Also, tourists were banned from taking bath at the waterfall at Kodiveri anicut in Gobichettipalayam.



