Discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir in Erode continues

With the inflow into Bhavanisagar reservoir continuing to be over 9,000 cusecs, the discharge into River Bhavani was maintained at 8,000 cusecs here on Thursday.

At 1 p.m., the inflow was 9,800 cusecs and the discharge was 1,500 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal and 8,000 cusecs into River Bhavani. The water level stood at 102 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet while the storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that with rains continuing in the catchment areas of the reservoir, the inflow remained at over 9,000 cusecs in the last two days.

An official at the Water Resources Department said that as per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored in the dam every month is specified: 100 feet in June and July, 102 feet from August to October and 105 feet in November and December. “Hence, the water level is maintained at 102 feet and the surplus water was discharged”, the official added.

Meanwhile, as the discharge from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery reduced to 85,000 cusecs on Thursday morning, water began to recede and people in relief centres are expected to return to their houses on Friday.

As many as 20 areas in the district – 14 areas in Bhavani, three in Kodumudi and three areas in corporation limits, were affected after the discharge in the river was stepped up to 1.85 lakh cusecs on August 28.

A total of 343 families comprising 1056 members – 408 men, 458 women and 190 children, were moved to the relief centres established at schools, marriage halls, temple premises and anganwadi centres in the district. They were provided food and medical camps were also conducted.

On Thursday, following the drop in inflow, the discharge was reduced from 1.45 lakh cusecs to 1.15 lakh cusecs and to 85,000 cusecs. Since the flow in the river reduced significantly over the day, water started to drain from over 500 houses located in the low-lying areas near the river at Bhavani, Karungalpalayam and in Kodumudi areas.

Many people who started to clean their houses with water at Bhavani said that they planned to return to their houses only on Friday. They said debris, including wooden logs, plastic bags and used clothes, that were washed away in the water were found inside their houses. “We have to clean our house completely after which we will return”, said a resident of Cauvery Street. Many residents said that since the discharge was over one lakh on three occasions, they were shifted to the camps three times last month.

Meanwhile, Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected relief centres in Bhavani and interacted with the people on food and medical assistance provided at the centres.