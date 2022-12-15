Discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar dam reduced

December 15, 2022 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - ERODE/SALEM

Discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar dam into River Bhavani that was 6,500 cusecs on Wednesday was reduced to 2,800 cusecs on Thursday.

At 4 p.m., the inflow was 2,814 cusecs while the discharge was 2,300 cusecs into River Bhavani and 500 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal. The water level stood at 104.58 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 32.44 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. An official at the Water Resource Department said that due to drop in rain in the catchment areas, the inflow dropped over the day and hence the discharge of surplus water from the dam was also reduced.

Mettur level

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur that was 24,100 cusecs dropped to 21,000 cusecs here. At 8 a.m., the water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft respectively while the discharge was 21,000 cusecs through the powerhouse tunnel. Also, 600 cusecs was discharged through the East-West bank canals for irrigation.