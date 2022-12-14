Discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar dam increased

December 14, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - ERODE/SALEM

With the water level in Bhavanisagar dam maintained at 104.70 feet against its full storage level of 105 feet, discharge of surplus water into the River Bhavani was increased on Wednesday.

At 4 p.m., the inflow was 6,587 cusecs while the total outflow was 6,500 cusecs into the river. The storage was 32.54 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

An official at the Water Resource Department said that discharge of surplus water from the dam began at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Initially, 500 cusecs was discharged that was increased to 2,000 cusecs at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and to 3,500 cusecs at 10 a.m. and to 5,000 cusecs at 12 noon. Since the inflow increased, the discharge was also stepped up to over 6,000 cusecs, he added.

The official said that a flood warning has been issued and people living on the banks of the river and in low-lying areas were asked to remain cautious.

He said that in anticipation of heavy inflow due to rainfall, the water level at the reservoir is maintained at 104.70 feet and the surplus water is being released into the river.

Since the discharge in the river led to flooding at Kodiveri anicut, tourists were banned from bathing at the waterfall. Coracle operations have been suspended at the anicut.

Mettur level

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur that was 21,600 cusecs increased to 24,100 cusecs here on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft respectively while the discharge was 23,500 cusecs, including 23,500 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel and 2,500 cusecs through the 16-vent Ellis saddle surplus sluices.

Also, 600 cusecs was discharged through the East-West bank canals for irrigation. Rainfall recorded in the area was 12.20 mm.