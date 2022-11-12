Discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar dam continues

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
November 12, 2022 18:13 IST

With the water level in Bhavanisagar dam maintained at 104.50 feet against its full storage level of 105 feet, discharge of surplus water into River Bhavani stood at 6, 600 cusecs on Saturday evening.

At 4 p.m., the inflow was 6,900 cusecs while the total outflow was 7,100 cusecs, including 500 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The storage was 32.36 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. Since a flood warning has been issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD), revenue officials have asked people living on the banks of the river and in low-lying areas to remain cautious.

A WRD official said that in anticipation of heavy inflow due to rainfall, the water level at the reservoir is maintained at 104.50 feet and the surplus water is being released into the river.

Since the discharge in the river led to flooding at Kodiveri anicut, tourists were banned from bathing at the waterfall. Coracle operations have been suspended at the anicut.

