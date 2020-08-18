Discharge into LBP canal increased

Discharge from Bhavani Sagar Dam into Lower Bhavan Project (LBP) canal for irrigation has been stepped up from 1,700 cusecs to 2,000 cusecs on Monday.
Water was released into the canal on August 14 to benefit 1,03,500 acres in three districts and the discharge, which was initially 500 cusecs, was increased to 1,700 cusecs over two days. Public Works Department officials said that the discharge will be further increased to 2,300 cusecs so that water reached the tail-end farmers.
At 8 a.m., the inflow was 1,605 cusecs while the outflow was 3,400 cusecs, including 800 cusecs in Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals and 600 cusecs in Kalingarayan canal. The water level stood at 101.82 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 30.172 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc.
