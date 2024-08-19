Discharge into LBP canal for irrigation increased to 1,300 cusecs

The discharge from Bhavanisagar dam into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal for irrigation was increased to 1,300 cusecs on August 19, 2024 (Monday). The discharge was 1,100 cusecs on Sunday.

At 2 p.m. Monday, the inflow was 3,375 cusecs while the discharge was 800 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals, and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 26.34 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. Water level stood at 96.87 ft against the full reservoir level of 105 ft.

An official at the Water Resources Department said that release of water for irrigation began on August 15, and the discharge that was initially 200 cusecs was stepped up over the day. The official added that the canal was designed to carry a maximum of 2,300 cusecs and based on the rain and water requirements, discharge in the canal would be stepped up.

The dam, also called Lower Bhavani dam, was the first major irrigation project in the country after Independence and was constructed across River Bhavani at a total cost of ₹10.50 crore. Construction of the dam began in 1948 and was completed in 1955. The dam was dedicated to the nation by the then Chief Minister of Madras, K. Kamaraj, on August 19, 1955. The dam completed 69 years of existence and entered 70th year on Monday.