Discharge from Mettur reduces to 65,000 cusecs

Staff Reporter SALEM
August 15, 2022 18:41 IST

The discharge of surplus water from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery that was 85,000 cusecs on Monday morning was reduced to 65,000 cusecs in the afternoon.  

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that at 8 a.m. the inflow stood at 85,000 cusecs while the same quantity was discharged into the river. Since there was a drop in the inflow, the discharge was also reduced from 11.15 a.m., they added. While 23,000 cusecs was released through dam power house and tunnel power house, 42,000 cusecs was released through 16-ventu Ellis saddle surplus sluices.

The water level continued to be maintained at its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet while the storage was also maintained at 93.47 tmc feet. About 400 cusecs continued to be discharged in the East-West Bank canals for irrigation.

Meanwhile, water level at Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani Dam in Erode district stood at 102 feet as against the FRL of 105 feet. At 1 p.m., the inflow was 5,200 cusecs while the discharge was 2,750 into River Bhavani, 1,750 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 500 into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 400 cusecs into Kalingarayan canal. The storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

