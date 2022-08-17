Discharge from Mettur reduced

Staff Reporter SALEM
August 17, 2022 21:15 IST

With the inflow continuing to drop in the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, the discharge of surplus water into the River Cauvery that was 39,000 cusecs on Tuesday was further reduced to 20,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that at 8 a.m. the inflow stood at 20,000 cusecs while the discharge through 16-vent Ellis saddle surplus sluices was stopped and 20,000 cusecs was released through dam power house and tunnel power house.

The water level continued to be maintained at its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet and the storage was also maintained at 93.47 tmc feet. The discharge through East-West Bank canals for irrigation was maintained at 400 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir in Erode into the River Bhavani was stopped while 3,400 cusecs was discharged into canals for irrigation.

At 11 a.m., the inflow was 3,600 cusecs while the discharge was 2,100 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal, 800 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals, 400 cusecs into Kalingarayan canal and 100 cusecs into the River Bhavani for drinking water purpose.

