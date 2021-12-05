Discharge from Mettur dam up

The discharge from Mettur dam was increased since late hours of Saturday.

According to officials in Public Works Department, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, water level at the dam was 120ft and the storage was 93,470 mcft. The inflow to the dam increased to 17,400 cusecs during the late hours of Saturday. The discharge to Cauvery river was increased to 17,000 cusecs and 400 cusecs was released through East-West canal. At 8 a.m. on Sunday, the inflow increased to 17,500 cusecs. The discharge through Cauvery river was w17,000 cusecs and 500 cusecs was released through East-West canal.