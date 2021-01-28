Discharge from Mettur dam stopped

The discharge from Mettur dam to delta region for irrigation was stopped from Thursday evening.

According to the Public Works Department officials, the water level in the dam on Thursday was 105.96 ft against a total scale of 120 ft.

The stored capacity of water at the dam was 72,780 mcft and the dam received inflow of 1,069 cusecs of water.

The discharge from the dam through Cauvery river was 1,000 cusecs on Thursday morning and it was stopped by 6 p.m. The discharge through Mettur dam canal was stopped earlier.

The shutters of the dam was raised by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on the customary date of June 12 for irrigation in delta region.