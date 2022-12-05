  1. EPaper
Discharge from Mettur Dam reduces to 1,000 cusecs

December 05, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Water discharged for delta irrigation from Mettur Dam was reduced to 1,000 cusecs on Monday.

The dam’s water level stood at 119.05 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage stood at 91.62 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam was reduced to 9,536 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 10,738 cusecs. However, by 4 p.m., inflow had risen to 10,114 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is reduced to 1,000 cusecs from 5,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canal is maintained at 600 cusecs.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department said that as demand in the delta region is reduced, the water discharged from the dam is also reduced. While demand again increases in the delta region, water discharge would be increased, officials added.

